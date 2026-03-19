AppleVis has released its 2025 edition of the Apple Vision Accessibility Report Card — and it’s mixed news for Apple.

The report focuses specifically on the needs of people who are blind, DeafBlind, or who have low vision.

AppleViz’s survey results indicate that across almost all categories, satisfaction with Apple’s accessibility offerings for blind, DeafBlind, and low vision users decreased when compared to 2024. Many categories saw their lowest individual ratings since AppleViz began the survey in 2022, including both VoiceOver features and VoiceOver user experience on iOS and iPadOS, among several others.

Satisfaction with the braille user experience on iPadOS and macOS, and the low vision user experience on tvOS, increased when compared to 2024. For VoiceOver and braille users, dissatisfaction with software quality and the presence of long-standing accessibility bugs were overarching themes throughout participant comments. For low vision users, participant comments show that Apple’s 2025 Liquid Glass user interface redesign had a significant negative impact on the user experience for many.

Overall, user comments reflected a mixture of frustration with the state of vision accessibility on Apple’s platforms and appreciation for Apple’s work in this space. Many participants called on Apple to prioritize fixing bugs over adding new features.

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