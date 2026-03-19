Google is developing a native Gemini app for the Mac, reports Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

If/when it arrives, Mac users will no longer have to use a web browser to use Gemini. The app is designed to match other “personal AI assistants” such as ChatGPT and Claude. And it will integrate with other Mac apps through a Desktop Intelligence feature. There’s no timeline on when we’ll see the Mac version of Gemini.

Interestingly, it was announced in January that Apple is teaming up with Google to use Gemini models for an AI-powered Siri.

Gurman says the macOS version of Gemini will be able to The multiyear partnership will lean on Google’s Gemini and cloud technology for future Apple foundational models, according to a joint statement obtained by CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

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