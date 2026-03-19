Apple Sports — the free app for iPhone that gives fans access to real-time scores, stats, and more — has been updated to version 3.8.1.

The upgrade provides new in-app brackets that let fans track the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament in real time, by visualizing their team’s path from the First Four through the Final Four alongside live scores, play-by-play updates, and detailed stats.

“Designed for speed and simplicity, the Apple Sports app gives fans a fast, personalized way to stay on top of the teams and leagues they love,” according to Apple’s release notes.”Users can customize their scoreboards by following favorite teams, tournaments, and leagues, quickly navigate between scores and upcoming games, explore play-by-play and lineup details, and tap directly to the Apple TV app to watch live events.”

Live Activities from Apple Sports deliver real-time updates directly to a user’s iPhone Lock Screen and Apple Watch.1 Game Card Sharing lets fans share their excitement for any tournament or match across all supported leagues and competitions.

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