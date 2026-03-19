Apple France has announced four new events to celebrate its 50th anniversary. All four are to be held at the Apple Store on Paris’s Champs-Elysees, over March 25, 2026, and March 26, reports AppleInsider.

One is own March 26. As described in an Apple post: To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Thinking Different, the Apple Champs-Élysées invites you to meet So Me, one of the most identifiable graphic designers of his generation, with an assertive and colorful style. Interviewed by journalist Naomi Clément, he will present some of his emblematic projects and explain his transversal approach to music and visual arts. Sign language available.

Then on Thursday evening, Clement will also interview producer and musician Boombass. He’ll speak about French Touch, also known as French House, the 1990s style of electronic dance music.

AppleInsider notes that there are also afternoon sessions at 3 pm (local time) on both days. On Wednesday, March 25, producer and DJ Myd will talk about his process and demonstrating GarageBand. That’s again on the subject of French Touch.

On March 12 Apple announced that it will mark its 50th anniversary, on April 1, “celebrating five decades of thinking different and the innovations that have helped shape the way people connect, create, learn, and experience the world.”

In the coming weeks, the company says it and its global community will celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary, “recognizing the creativity, innovation, and impact that people around the world have made possible with Apple technology.”

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