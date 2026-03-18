The Mac and iPad see substantial annual growth in India as of the fourth quarter of 2025, according to new data from Omdia.

Apple sold 296,000 Macs in the fourth quarter of 2025 for 7.3% market share. That compares to sales of 239,000 Macs and 6.9% market share in the fourth quarter of 2024. That’s annual growth of 23.9%.

Ahead of Apple in India’s personal computer market are HP (31.5% market share), Lenovo (18.6% market share), Acer (15.3% market share), and Dell (13.4% market share). Note that Omdia doesn’t count iPads as personal computers.

As for the iPad, Apple sold 255,000 tablets in the fourth quarter of 2025 for 22.4% market share. That compares to sales of 182,000 iPads in the fourth quarter of 2024.

That’s annual growth of 40.1%. Ahead of Apple in India’s tablet market is Samsung with 29.3% market share.

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