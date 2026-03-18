Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: As Apple gears up to connect with developers at the 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference in June, it has created new Apple Developer accounts on two new social networks. Apple Developer can be found on bilibili in China and LinkedIn.

° From AppleInsider: China is escalating pressure on Apple’s App Store just days after a fee cut, signaling the fight is shifting from commissions to the rules that govern payments and app distribution.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple researchers have created an AI model that reconstructs a 3D object from a single image, while keeping reflections, highlights, and other effects consistent across different viewing angles.

° From Macworld: Everyone’s getting in on the Apple 50th anniversary craze. Now you can buy an AirPods Pro 3 case and MagSafe wallet case in the style of an original Macintosh.

° From People: Apple CEO Tim Cook has urged people to spend more time outside instead of scrolling on their smartphones.

° From ABC News: Tim Cook talks about Apple’s 50th anniversary, the future of AI, and more.

° From MacVoices Live!: A new weather app from the Dark Sky team sparks mixed reactions from the panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Eric Bolden, Marty Jencius, Jeff Gamet, Jim Rea, and Brian Flanigan-Arthurs.

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