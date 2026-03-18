Apple TV has announced the all-new animated kids and family adventure series “My Brother the Minotaur,” from Academy Award-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon and the award-winning children’s media company Dog Ears. It will premiere globally on Friday, April 24.

Here’s how it’s described: Centered on universal themes of growing up, feeling different and discovering where you belong, the series celebrates finding the people who truly see you, and the places that feel like home. A thrilling mix of folklore, mystery and adventure about a young minotaur – half boy, half bull – found and raised in the human world. With the help of his fiercely loyal human brother, he recruits a bold group of friends to uncover the mystery of his minotaur past and fulfill his destiny, all while battling dark forces determined to see him fail.

The animated series features voice performances from rising stars Ely Solan, Billy Jenkins, Luciana Akpobaro and Billie Boullet, alongside Michael Sheen, Brian Cox, Paul Kaye and T’Nia Miller.

“My Brother the Minotaur” is produced for Apple by Dog Ears and Cartoon Saloon. Gerry Shirren and Fionnuala Deane serve as executive producers on the show, with producers John McDaid, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, Paul Young and Nuria Blanco. “My Brother the Minotaur” was created by Donal Mangan and directed by Maurice Joyce.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related