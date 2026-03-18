A lawsuit against Apple from the Musi music streaming app Musi has been dismissed, reports AppleInsider.

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, confirming Apple’s right to remove the free streaming app from the App Store. It was removed in September 2024 for violating platform policies and YouTube application programming interface (API) terms by streaming YouTube content, stripping ads, and offering its own.

Music claimed that Apple conducted “backroom dealings” to eliminate them as a competitor, which Apple denied. Its app was removed from the App Store in 2024 and offloaded from users’ devices in a follow-up upgrade.

Judge Eumi Lee ruled that Apple’s Developer Program License Agreement allows it to remove apps with or without cause, dismissing Musi’s suit with prejudice. The court sanctioned Musi’s lawyers for creating false facts in their lawsuit, as reported by the Daily Journal.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related