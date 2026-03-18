Apple CEO is visiting China as pressure grows on the tech giant’s App Store policy in the country, reports Bloomberg.

In addition to being present for the company’s 50th anniversary celebrations in the country, he’s also doing a bit of damage control.

Lat week Apple announced that it was reducing the standard commission for App Store purchases from 30% to 25% in mainland China following “discussions” with Chinese regulators. Apparently, this wasn’t enough.

From Bloomberg: After the announcement, Chinese ruling party’s flagship newspaper called for Apple to further ease App Store restrictions and fix “monopolistic” practices. The frank editorial underscored how Apple, which has clashed with Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd. over its iOS App Store policies, may continue to face pressure from Beijing.

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