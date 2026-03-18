Apple and Samsung dominated the list of highest-shipping models globally in 2025, with the two brands capturing the top two spots across major markets, according to Counterpoint Research’s Market Monitor Monthly Shipment Tracker, 2025. However, regional variations did exist with premium models leading in North America (NAM), Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC), while entry- to mid-tier models led in Latin America (LATAM) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In NAM, Apple captured four out of five positions with the iPhone 16 5G leading the market. Samsung’s Galaxy A16 5G was the only Android device to feature among the top five, driven by volumes in the prepaid segment.

Within APAC (including China), Apple secured all the top five positions. From a volume perspective, APAC is important as it captured half of the global smartphone shipments in 2025, notes Counterpoint.

Despite regional competition, Apple’s growth in China was driven by a strong upgrade cycle, with Apple being the fastest growing among the top five brands. The iPhone 16 Pro Max 5G led in China – the only geography where a Pro Max device was leading for Apple. This highlights the growing premiumization in the China market with a strong preference for higher-tier devices, says Counterpoint.

Apple’s volume growth in APAC (excluding China) was driven by countries like Japan and India. Notably, China, Japan, and India are the biggest markets for Apple outside the USA. Additionally, the iPhone 16e was also featured among the top five in APAC excluding China, driven by its popularity in Japan, which accounted for over one-third of its global volume in 2025.

Regional dynamics in LATAM and MEA were different from the other global markets as all the top five models in the regions were 4G. Overall more than 60% of devices shipped in both the regions in 2025 were 4G smartphones.

Samsung was the number one brand in both the markets with its A-series models, the Galaxy A06 and A16, capturing the top two positions, reflecting the brand’s strong entry- to mid-tier portfolio. China-based Xiaomi was also featured among the top five, with the Redmi 14C, driven by its strong value proposition. Motorola’s Moto G05 ranked among the top five shipped smartphone models in LATAM, while in MEA, China-based TECNO’s Pop 9 and Camon 40 were also featured, driven by strong regional presence.

In Europe, the iPhone and Galaxy S series held the top five positions. Counterpoint says this is largely a reflection of the Western Europe market driven by the premium segment, which had an over 60% share of total smartphone shipments in Europe in 2025.

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