Apple is cracking down on “vibe coding” apps that allow users with little to no programming experience to build apps or websites using natural language prompts, reports The Information (a subscription is required to read the article).

Vibe coding is a 2025 software development approach where users guide AI assistants to generate, refine, and debug applications through natural language conversations, rather than writing code line-by-line.

Such apps include Replit and Vibecode. Apple told The Information that certain vibe coding features violate ‌App Store‌ rules that prohibit apps from executing code that alters their own functionality or that of other apps.

Some of these apps also support building software for Apple devices, which may have contributed to a recent surge in new ‌App Store‌ submissions and, in some cases, slower approval times, according to developers, notes MacRumors. Also, the ban on such apps could be revoked if their developers agreed to modify how their apps preview generated content or remove certain capabilities altogether, such as creating apps for Apple platforms.

Replit is described as an app that lets you “describe what you need and Replit’s AI Agent builds it for you.” Vibecode is described as an app that lets you “build powerful apps fast with no code needed.”

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