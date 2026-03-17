Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: The new AirPods Max 2’s digital crown has a useful new feature.

° From AppleInsider: Neither of Apple’s first two CEOs are particularly remembered next to the likes of Steve Jobs, John Sculley, or Tim Cook, yet Mike Markkula, Apple’s second CEO, certainly should be.

° From The MacObserver: According to supply chain reports, the iPhone 19e (or iPhone 20e) could adopt the same LTPO display technology used in higher-end iPhones.

° From Macworld: At 50, Apple is finally starting to Think Different. The venerable company has learned a new trick: Delivering affordable products without sacrificing quality.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has moved the iPhone 4 and the iPhone 5 to its list of obsolete devices worldwide. Here’s what that means.

° From MacVoices Live!: An update on the ongoing legal controversy surrounding tech leaker John Prosser kicks off this episode of MacVoices Live!

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