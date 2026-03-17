Global foldable smartphone shipments are projected to grow 20% in 2026, supported by Apple’s expected entry, continued premiumization and expanding original equipment manufacture (OEM) participation, according to Counterpoint Research’s Foldable Smartphone Market Forecast.

As Apple prepares to launch its first foldable iPhone (the “iPhone Fold”), the foldable smartphone market is expected to enter a new competitive phase in 2026, adds the research group.

Anticipating intensified competition after Apple’s entry, leading OEMs are increasingly centering their foldable strategies on book-type devices, which offer larger displays suited for multitasking, media consumption and productivity-oriented use cases, according to Counterpoint. Over the past several years, OEMs have invested significant resources in improving the large-screen user experience, making it more refined and better optimized than before. As a result, consumer familiarity with the book-type form factor has steadily increased.

Counterpoint says that, while these efforts by OEMs have laid the groundwork, Apple appears particularly well-positioned given its long-standing experience with iPadOS and large-screen software optimization. With the launch and broader adoption of its first foldable model, Apple will be in a position to play a pivotal role in elevating book-type foldables from what has largely been viewed as an experimental niche category to productivity-focused flagship devices, notes the research group.

“Apple’s introduction of its foldable iPhone is expected to reshape the competitive landscape globally, with the most immediate impact likely to be seen starting in the second half 2026 in North America, where Apple’s installed base and brand loyalty remain particularly strong,” says Counterpoint. “In response, major Android OEMs are accelerating updates to their foldable portfolios to defend their positions in the premium segment.”

Given the premium positioning of foldables, early demand for Apple’s foldable iPhone is expected to come primarily from existing iPhone users. However, some Android users considering book-type foldables may also evaluate Apple’s upcoming device as an alternative, increasing the potential for ecosystem switching.

“As some Android users considering book-type foldables evaluate Apple’s upcoming device as an alternative, Apple’s expected entry is expected to place additional competitive pressure on existing Android OEMs such as Samsung, Motorola and Google in North America,” said Counterpoint Principal Analyst Gerrit Schneemann. On the competitive landscape, Schneemann added, “This will immediately reshape the foldable competitive landscape in North America, where the company is projected to capture a 46% share in 2026.”

Despite foldables representing only 1.6% of the overall smartphone market in 2025, the category is increasingly becoming important for OEMs as they look for models with attractive margins to offset pricing pressure in the entry and mid-range segments. Within the premium smartphone segment, foldables are gradually establishing a clearer role as manufacturers continue to improve device durability and optimize software experiences for larger displays.

“Foldables still represent only a small fraction of the overall smartphone market, suggesting the category has considerable room for expansion as vendors continue improving device durability, usability and software experiences,” said Associate Director Liz Lee. Discussing the evolving market dynamics, Lee added, “As Apple’s expected entry approaches, competition among OEMs is expected to shift more decisively toward the book-type category, where larger displays enable stronger productivity and multitasking use cases.”

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