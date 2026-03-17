Eleven major technology and retail companies have signed a new pledge promising to share threat intelligence about how scammers are abusing their services, according to Axios (a subscription is required to read the article).

Google, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Meta, Amazon, OpenAI, Adobe, Pinterest, Target, Levi’s Strauss & Co., and Match Group, the owner of Tinder and Hinge, each signed the accord.Apple isn’t on the list, but will hopefully join soon.

“We can’t solve this alone,” Karen Courington, vice president of consumer trust experiences for Google’s trust and safety team, told Axios. “We need others across the industry to unite in the effort to tackle scams more collectively.”

The initiative, dubbed the “Industry Accord Against Online Scams & Fraud,” has four goals:

° Prevention:

Developing and implementing proactive actions to prevent scams, including robust security features, AI-powered detection systems, and clear usage policies.

° Cooperation and Collective Learning:

Increasing cooperation and lawful information sharing among industry and with law enforcement agencies to further (i) identify financial fraud, particularly when committed by transnational criminal organizations; (ii) protect consumers; and (iii) improve our joint understanding of scams, countermeasures, and evolving threats.

° Resilience:

Supporting secure digital transformation and the deployment of defensive tools, such as AI-based and other enhanced technology solutions, and enabling swift and proportionate responses to adversarial shifts and scam incidents.

° Public Awareness:

Engaging in shared efforts to educate the public about scams and digital literacy, and ways citizens can protect themselves from being manipulated or deceived by scammers.

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