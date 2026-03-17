Beats, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apple, has announced its first hardware collaboration with Nike: a special-edition Nike-branded version of the Powerbeats Pro 2.

Here’s how it’s described: The flexible secure-fit earhooks stay locked on comfortably, even during intense training. The high-performance earbuds are tough enough to handle rain, heat or snow. A first for Beats, our ‘b’ logo is reserved for just one earbud, with the other giving way for the iconic Nike Swoosh. Compatible with wireless Qi charging2, the case is styled in a vibrant Volt splatter pattern with JUST DO IT emblazoned inside. Get up to 45 hours of battery life with the charging case.

The special-edition Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 will be available on Friday, March 20 for US$249.99.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related