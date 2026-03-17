Brian Lynch, who has been Apple’s senior director in charge of home devices since 2022 is departing to join Oura, reports Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman (a subscription is required to read the article).

At the smart ring company, he’ll serve as senior vice president of software engineering. Gurman says Lynch had been overseeing the repeatedly-delayed “HomePad” device.

“Apple originally planned to release the smart display last year but the product has been postponed a number of times, delayed by a beleaguered overhaul of Siri,” he writes. “An update to the voice assistant is crucial to delivering personalized data to the device.”

The smart home hub — which some pundits say will be called “Command Center” not HomePad (but I’m going with the latter moniker) — will purportedly sport a 7-inch display, have a speaker (of course), and run an operating system with the codename of “Charismatic.”

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