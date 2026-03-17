The mobile pulse rate atrial fibrillation sign recording software function of the Apple Watch has officially launched in mainland China.

Users diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AFibrillation) can turn on the atrial fibrillation history function, access important information such as the estimated frequency of user’s heart rhythm showing signs of atrial fibrillation, and gain a deeper understanding of their own health.

Users can also get weekly notifications to know the estimated frequency of atrial fibrillation attacks, and view detailed history through the health app, including lifestyle factors that may affect atrial fibrillation, such as sleep, alcohol intake, exercise, etc.

Studies show that the length of time people experience atrial fibrillation may affect the symptoms, overall quality of life and the risk of complications.

Users can download PDF documents containing detailed atrial fibrillation history and lifestyle factors, and share them with medical staff.

The mobile heart rate atrial fibrillation sign recording software has now been added to a series of heart health features on Apple Watch, including the “Mobile ECG Atrial Fibt Prompt Software” and the “Mobile Pulse Atrial Fib Reminder Software”.

In addition, Apple Watch also provides functions such as sleep score, vital signs, and ovulation day pushback estimation.

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