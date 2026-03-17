Apple is hosting a special Today at Apple session on March 18 featuring South Korean boy band CORTIS at its Myeongdong store in Seoul, South Korea.

The session will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, and it is already full. Here is a translated description of the session from MacRumors: Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Thinking Different by experiencing a special talk with CORTIS live at Apple Myeongdong. From behind-the-scenes stories of their debut album to their unique artistic vision that expands the boundaries of K-pop, you can hear about the creative process of using Apple products to record ideas and develop them into music and visuals.

CORTIS is a South Korean boy band formed by Big Hit Music. The group consists of five members: James, Juhoon, Martin, Seonghyeon, and Keonho.

On March 12 Apple announced that it would mark its 50th anniversary, on April 1, “celebrating five decades of thinking different and the innovations that have helped shape the way people connect, create, learn, and experience the world.” The company said that, in the coming weeks, it will celebrate the anniversary with a series of special events.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related