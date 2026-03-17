Apple is expanding its partnership with the Save The Music Foundation, CEO Tim Cook said in an X post.

The expanded partnership will help to bring music programming to nearly 50 more schools, he said. The Save the Music Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting music education in U.S. public schools. It partners with public school districts to donate grants in the form of new musical instruments, technology, equipment, and resources for music teachers and school leaders and has helped over 2,800 schools.

Grants provide opportunities for schools to jumpstart and support their music programs. As part of its grants for music education, the Foundation supports music teachers with special professional development opportunities and long-term program support.

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