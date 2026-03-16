Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Apple Newsroom: Apple is hosting 50th anniversary celebrations around the world.

° From MacRumors: Apple has seen an unusual surge of Mac trade-ins amid the launch of the MacBook Neo.

° From AppleInsider: Samsung Display could soon begin producing screens for Apple’s long-rumored foldable iPhone, with a new leak pointing to a manufacturing ramp beginning in mid-2026.

° From 9to5Mac: Adobe has issued a statement agreeing to pay a hefty fine after years of customers complaining about a lack of transparency in its billing agreements — but it still doesn’t think it did anything wrong.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices panel continues their analysis of the MacBook Neo, pushing back against reviewers focused only on benchmarks rather than real-world usability.

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