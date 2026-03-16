At Sunday’s 98th Annual Academy Awards, Apple’s film “F1” won Best Sound from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

This Academy Award win marks the latest honor for “F1” following its record-breaking box office run as the highest-grossing sports feature of all time. The film is now streaming globally on Apple TV.

In addition to four Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, the Apple Original Film from Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski has also been recognized as one of the National Board of Review Top 10 Films of 2025, landed two Critics Choice Award wins for Best Editing and Best Sound, and a Best Sound win at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, in addition to wins at the Cinema Audio Society Awards; Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards; British Film Designers Guild Awards; African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Film Awards; and the Irish Film & Television (IFTA) Awards. The film has received nominations for the Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA, Golden Globes, Producers Guild of America Awards, Costume Designers Guild Awards, Art Directors Guild Awards, ACE Eddie Awards, the Casting Society’s Artios Awards, Grammy Awards, Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards and NAACP Image Awards, among many others.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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