Apple has joined the TCS London Marathon as an Official Partner.

The TCS London Marathon is the world’s most popular marathon with more than 1.13 million people applying to enter the ballot for the 2026 event, which takes place on Sunday 26 April.

“We are delighted to welcome Apple as an official partner of the TCS London Marathon,” Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events, said in an announcement. “Inspiring activity across all ages and abilities is central to both of our missions, and this new partnership echoes our commitment to helping people lead healthier lives.”

“The London Marathon is one of the world’s greatest sporting events and a powerful celebration of the global running community,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies. “Apple’s technologies support runners at every level with powerful tools and insights that help them stay motivated, track their progress, and better understand their health and fitness. We couldn’t be more excited to be a partner of the 2026 TCS London Marathon.”

Other partners of the marathon include TATA Consultancy Services, New Balance, Buxton, Ford, Clif, Flora, ABBOTT, COO:PAH, enthuse, GetPRO, HubSpot, Lucozade, Marathon Tours & Travel, RADOX, SHOKZ, Sports Tours International, TAG Heuer, and Voltarol.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related