Apple has announced the AirPods Max 2, which will be available for order on March 26 and cost US$549.

According to Apple, the new version of the headphones bring even better Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), elevated sound quality, and intelligent features to the iconic over-ear design. Powered by H2, features like Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation come to AirPods Max for the first time. The new AirPods Max also unlock creative possibilities for podcasters, musicians, and content creators, with useful features like studio-quality audio recording and camera remote, according to Eric Treski, Apple’s director of Audio Product Marketing.

You can find more details here. The AirPods 2 will be available in midnight, starlight, orange, purple, and blue, with availability beginning early next month.

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