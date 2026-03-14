Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of March 8-13.

° The anticipated Mac laptop with a touch screen will be dubbed the “MacBook Ultra,” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says.

° Apple purportedly plans to 3D-print aluminum device enclosures in the future.

° Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo predicts we’ll see a MacBook Neo with a touch screen in 2027.

° The rumored “HomePad” may offer a magnetic snap-to-wall feature.

° Apple purportedly still has a lot more Macs coming this year — and the iMac may finally be updated with new colors.

° Apple is showing “strong confidence” in the upcoming foldable iPhone.

° Apple increased iPhone production in India by around 53% last year and now makes a quarter of its smartphones there.

° German publishers don’t like Apple’s revised App Tracking Transparency rule tweaks.

° Apple introduced its MacBook Neo with a starting price of $599 at the perfect time.

° A rumor claims Apple has ditched plans for the “iPhone Flip.”

° Apple Music and TikTok have announced “Play Full Song,” a new music discovery experience.

° Friday Night Baseball” — a weekly Major League Baseball (MLB) doubleheader on Apple TV — returns for its fifth season on Friday, March 27.

° DREDGE+, Unpacking+, and more are coming to Apple Arcade in April.

° Apple and Samsung are tied for the top spot in the global smartphone market.

° The “iPhone Fold” will purportedly come with three different storage capacities with prices starting at $2,320.

° Apple CEO Tim Cook has posted a “50 Years of Thinking Different” letter, ahead of the company’s 50th anniversary on April 1, 2026.

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