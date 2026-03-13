Here are some of the latest software announcements:

° Dreamhaven, the video game developer and publisher founded by Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime, today launched Mechabellum, the popular tactical auto-battler, for macOS via Steam.

Inspired by classic real-time strategy games, Mechabellum tasks players with commanding a mech army to defeat thousands of real players across the globe. In the game, players select from an extensive array of battle-ready mechs equipped with distinct capabilities and tactical advantages. Players can customize units, position them strategically, and work to predict–or counter–the opponent’s moves.

° Lucid Group says it’s rolling out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via an Over the Air (OTA) software update to Lucid Gravity owners in North America.The update, contained in the latest version of Lucid UX 3.5, is scheduled to be deployed to Gravity customers in the Middle East and Europe in late March.

° X-Plane, which is advertised as being the “world’s most advanced flight simulator,” is coming to Apple’s Vision Pro in the next month or so.

° ProMobi Technologies today announced the addition of Apple TV Management to Scalefusion, its unified endpoint management platform. This release enables IT teams to manage Apple TV devices with Scalefusion as part of their broader multi-OS support.

° ChatGPT is now able to identify songs that are playing using Apple-owned music service Shazam. With a new Shazam integration, ChatGPT users can type in a question like “Shazam, what is this song?” to bring up a “Tap to Shazam” interface to get the title of a song.

° Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo has added native Apple Pay to Bitget Wallet.

° – Life4Rent, a global peer to peer rental marketplace designed to help people monetize unused items and access affordable goods on demand, today announced the launch of its official mobile applications on the Apple App Store and Google Play, alongside the successful registration of the Life4Rent trademark in the European Union.

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