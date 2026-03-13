Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s new MacBook Neo design makes it startlingly quick and simple to repair, with Self Service Repair program instructions proving the point.

° From 9to5Mac: How well does the new MacBook Neo handle gaming? Andrew Tsai tested 10 games to find out.

° From Macworld: Apple is already on Instagram, where it primarily shares photos and videos for its Shot on iPhone campaign, but the company is expanding its horizons.

° From MacRumors: Apple has published its MacBook Neo repair manual, and it reveals some big repairability news: the keyboard can be replaced individually.

° From Mashable: The MacBook Neo has received rave reviews – and rightfully so! But, there are some drawbacks to consider.

° From MacVoices Live!: The newly announced Macintosh Neo has met with surprising fervor from Apple fans and critics alike. On the new episode, the panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Marty Jencius, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Jim Rea, Mark Fuccio, Web Bixby, and Eric Bolden discuss the impact of the low-cost MacBook, and why some panelists ordered one (or more).

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