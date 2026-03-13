Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° UGREEN is expanding its Thunderbolt 5 portfolio in the United States with all-new Maxidok 17-in-1 and 10-in-1 docks for $389.99 and $249.99, respectively.

° Socket Mobile, Inc., a provider of data capture and delivery solutions, has announced that its rugged and industrial scanning solutions — including the XtremeScan, DuraSled, and DuraScan Terminal families — are compatible with the iPhone 17e.

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