The global tablet market exited 2025 in a digestion phase, with Q4 shipments declining around 3% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 4% year-over-year (YoY) as the holiday quarter normalized after a stronger third quarter and a high base in the prior year, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Tablet Market Tracker.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) prioritized inventory discipline, profitability and mix improvement over chasing short-term volume spikes. Apple’s iPad ASP [average selling price] rose from US$527 in quarter three of 2025 to $583 in quarter four of 2025, highlighting the continued strength of the premium tier, says Counterpoint.

Over the medium term, the research group says tablet shipments are expected to stabilize within a relatively narrow range as replacement-driven demand, richer premium mix and deeper integration into the multi-device ecosystem shape the next phase.

Looking ahead, the global tablet market is expected to face renewed pressure in 2026 as rising memory prices weigh on the economics of mid-range and entry-level devices, particularly for Android vendors. Counterpoint says that while shipments may soften in the near term, demand is expected to gradually stabilize as component costs normalize and replacement cycles resume. The continued shift toward premium and productivity-oriented tablets should also help support a more replacement-driven market structure over time.

Counterpoint has this to say about Apple’s tablet lineup: The latest iPad Air, launched in the first quarter of 2026, further strengthens the premium‑leaning segment of the market by offering a refreshed option between flagship Pro models and base iPads that maintains robust performance and memory configurations at broadly consistent price points, giving cost‑conscious upgraders an accessible premium choice and helping Apple defend a richer premium mix and relatively stable iPad shipments even as rising memory costs pressure the broader tablet category.

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