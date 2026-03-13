The first event in Apple’s plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary (on April 1)was on Friday at Grand Central Terminal in New York City.

Everyone from content creators and journalists to Apple executives, including CEO Tim Cook, was in attendance, according to CNET. Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys was also there for the celebration, performing a set of her hits on a bright pink Yamaha grand piano, the article adds.

Keys has been involved with Apple for some time, participating in several Apple Music projects, including being the first artist on the Apple Vision Pro with an immersive show.

Yesterday Apple announced that it will mark its 50th anniversary, on April 1, “celebrating five decades of thinking different and the innovations that have helped shape the way people connect, create, learn, and experience the world.”

In the coming weeks, the company says it and its global community will celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary, “recognizing the creativity, innovation, and impact that people around the world have made possible with Apple technology.”

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