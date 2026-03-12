The iPhone 18 Pro Max will be slightly thicker than its predecessor, measuring in at 8.8mm, up from 8.75mm on the iPhone 17 Pro Max., according to the Weibo-based leaker Ice Universe — as noted by MacRumors.

About the iPhone 18 line-up

Here are some of the other rumors about the iPhone 18 line-up, which should arrive in September or October:

° The iPhone 18 Pro Max may be offered in a deep red color and have the best battery life ever in an iPhone.

° Apple is also “testing” coffee (brown), purple, and burgundy (wine red) color ways for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

° There will be a smaller Dynamic Island on the devices that could be 35% smaller than those on the iPhone 17.

° The main 48-megapixel Fusion camera on both iPhone 18 Pro models will have a variable aperture that will allow users to control the amount of light that passes through the camera’s lens and reaches the sensor;

° They’ll pack an A20 Pro chip using TSMC’s first-generation 2nm process;

° They’ll include the N2 chip that enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread;

° They’ll have a C2 cellular modem, the follow-up to Apple’s custom C1 that debuted in the iPhone 16e last year, and that was followed by a C1X chip in the iPhone Air.

° The iPhone 18 Pro will have a front camera cutout in the top-left corner of the screen alongside a new under-display Face ID system.

° The iPhone 18 Pro Max may be the heaviest iPhone yet.

° The iPhone 18 Pro could drop the current two-tone look of the rear casing found on the iPhone 17 Pro in favor of a more seamless aesthetic.

° All flagship models will be equipped with a 24-megapixel front facing camera, up from 18 megapixels on iPhone 17 models;

° ° The base model may pack 50% more memory than the base model of the iPhone 17.

° Apple is working to simplify the Camera Control button component to reduce costs.

° Apple will stick with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays (rounded up) for 2027’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, respectively.° The iPhone 18 models will have displays that use less battery power than current models.

