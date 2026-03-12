Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple has updated its battery cycle count support document to include the new MacBook Neo, revealing that the entry-level laptop has a maximum cycle count of 1,000.

° From 9to5Mac: One of the compromises Apple lists for the MacBook Neo is that it doesn’t support fast charging, and the machine is supplied with just a 20W power adapter (except in Europe).

° From The MacObserver: Asus co-CEO S. Y. Hsu says Apple’s $599 MacBook Neo shocked the PC industry and triggered discussions among laptop makers on how to compete.

° From CBR: Season three of “Silo” will arrive this summer.

° From MacVoices Live!: One the new episode, Dmytro Bilkun, Lead Product Marketing Manager for MacPaw, does a re-do of a lost interview from CES, explaining Moonlock, a new Mac security tool designed to simplify cybersecurity.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related