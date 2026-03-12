Apple has announced it will mark its 50th anniversary, on April 1, “celebrating five decades of thinking different and the innovations that have helped shape the way people connect, create, learn, and experience the world.”

In the coming weeks, the company says it and its global community will celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary, “recognizing the creativity, innovation, and impact that people around the world have made possible with Apple technology.”

From the press release: From the beginning, Apple has believed that technology alone is not enough. It is the intersection of technology and the liberal arts, guided by a human touch, that makes its products meaningful. That belief continues to shape Apple’s work today, from advancing Apple Intelligence, to creating products and services designed with privacy at their core, built for accessibility and created with the planet in mind.

As Apple celebrates this milestone, the company remains focused on the future and on continuing to think different in the years ahead. Apple will continue to innovate in groundbreaking silicon, life-enriching products, transformative software, and services that improve people’s lives, while deepening its commitments to environmental responsibility, education, and community impact around the world.

