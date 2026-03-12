Apple has released iOS 16.7.15, iPadOS 16.7.15, iOS 15.8.7, and iPadOS 15.8.7.

They’re updates for older iPhones and iPads that are not able to run newer versions of iOS and iPadOS. According to Apple’s release notes, the upgrades are for important security fixes. The updates can be installed manually from the Settings app. Go to General, followed by Software Update.

