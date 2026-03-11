“Saturday Night Live” alum John Higgins has been cast in a recurring role for Season 2 of Apple TV‘s golf comedy series “Stick,” starring and executive produced by Owen Wilson, reports Deadline.

He joins the the returning ensemble cast led by Wilson, Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Timothy Olyphant and Judy Greer, along with recently announced guest star Billy Zane.

Season one of “Stick” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Here’s how the series is described: In “Stick” season one, Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the collapse of his marriage and while working at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets and future entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Dager). “Stick” is a heartfelt, feel-good sports comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before.

