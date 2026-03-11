Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has created an adorable little Finder guy to promote its adorable little Mac (the Mac Neo).

° From MacRumors: Tech columnist David Pogue’s new book Apple: The First 50 Years is available in hardcover and digital formats.

° From The MacObserver: Cybercriminals have started targeting macOS users with more advanced tools, and a new malware campaign shows how attackers now rely on deception rather than software vulnerabilities to steal sensitive data.

° From Macworld: Apple just created a billion more Mac users

At just $499, the MacBook Neo is arguably the most compelling, future-proof laptop for students.

° From AppleInsider: In a new short video posted to X on Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook gets a golf cart tune-up courtesy of Max Verstappen, the four-time consecutive Formula 1 World Driver Champion. In the post, Cook playfully challenges Verstappen to a race “next time.”

° From The New York Sun: Apple appears to be making some changes to the stories it features in its reliably liberal Apple News service after receiving pressure from the Trump Administration over a liberal bias in its editorial decisions.

