Starting today, customers can discover and shop for all the products Apple unveiled last week.

They include (with Apple’s description): the all-new MacBook Neo, available at a breakthrough price; iPhone 17e, the powerful and more affordable new member of the iPhone 17 family; the new MacBook Air with M5 and MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max; iPad Air, which delivers even more performance with M4; a new Studio Display; and a visually stunning all-new Studio Display XDR.

Apple’s latest products are available at Apple Store locations, on apple.com, and in the Apple Store app. You can find more details here.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related