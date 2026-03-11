Friday Night Baseball” — a weekly Major League Baseball (MLB) doubleheader on Apple TV — returns for its fifth season on Friday, March 27.

Fans across 60 countries and regions can enjoy two marquee matchups each week throughout the 25-week MLB regular season, featuring enhanced production quality, expert commentary, and no local broadcast restrictions. You can find the complete schedule here. Games run through June 26. Highlights include the New York Subway Series matchup between the Yankees and Mets, plus multiple appearances by reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, including a classic matchup against the Cubs at Dodger Stadium, a showdown with the Philadelphia Phillies, and a heated NL West rivalry game against the San Diego Padres. See below for the full schedule.

For the fourth straight season, “Friday Night Baseball” games will be called by broadcast teams Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), and Heidi Watney (sideline reporter); and Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter) with Rich Waltz, who will join the broadcast team to call select games during the season.

Beginning opening day on March 26, fans in the U.S. can enjoy the MLB Big Inning whip-around show, featuring live look-ins and in-game highlights every weeknight, and a full slate of MLB-related content on Apple TV, including Countdown to First Pitch, MLB Daily Recap, and MLB This Week. Fans can also access MLB programming free on the Apple TV app, including game recaps, classic games, highlights, interviews, and more.

“Friday Night Baseball” is produced by MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning production team in partnership with Apple’s live sports production team.

“Friday Night Baseball,” iPhone 17 Pro Recognized by National Baseball Hall of Fame

On the final Friday of the 2025 MLB regular season, Apple TV introduced iPhone 17 Pro into the live production workflow of “Friday Night Baseball,” marking the first time iPhone has been integrated into a live professional sports broadcast as a primary camera.

The milestone broadcast at Boston’s Fenway Park — where the Red Sox clinched a postseason berth with a thrilling walk-off win over the Detroit Tigers — has since been recognized by the National Baseball Hall of Fame, which added one of the authenticated iPhone devices to its permanent collection in Cooperstown, New York. Read more on the Hall of Fame website.

Throughout the 2026 season, iPhone will be further integrated into the broadcast camera lineup for select games.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

