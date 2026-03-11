Three new games are coming to Apple Arcade, Apple’s game streaming service, next month.

Players can navigate the eerie waters of DREDGE+, the App Store Awards’ iPad Game of the Year for 2025; explore a life story in Unpacking+, a Cultural Impact winner of the 2023 App Store Awards; and nurture the adored character by famed children’s author Eric Carle in My Very Hungry Caterpillar+. You can find details of the game here.

There will be updates to current games. On March 19, the Star Wars saga continues in Disney SpellStruck, which adds new Adventure Mode maps inspired by Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back, along with Darth Vader and Lando Calrissian as new playable characters.

On April 9, Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Puyo Puyo franchise by adding a brand-new game mode, Puyo Puyo Garden. In a first for the series, players can grow, nurture, and battle their own unique Puyo.

About Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

° Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95), and Premier ($37.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.

° Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

° An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

° Availability for the 200+ games across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

