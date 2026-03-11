Apple TV’s “Slow Horses” is nominated for two Royal Television Programme Awards

“Slow Horses” is up for best drama series. Saskia Reeves is up for best support actor-female.

The Royal Television Society Programme Awards, (often referred to as the RTS Awards) seek to recognize programs or individuals who have made a positive and material contribution to their genre: either because their content or originality in form has in some way moved the genre forward, or perhaps even created a new genre. You can find a complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced on March 24.

“Slow Horses” has been renewed for a sixth AND seventh season. The first five seasons are now streaming on Apple TV.

