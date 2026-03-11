Apple Music and TikTok have announced “Play Full Song,” a new music discovery experience the companies say will make it easier than ever for fans to engage with the music that they discover on TikTok, launching exclusively through Apple Music.

With the new “Play Full Song” feature, Apple Music subscribers can now enjoy full-length tracks that they discover on TikTok, without ever leaving the TikTok app. Fans who find a song they love on their For You Page or Sound Detail Page can simply tap the Play Full Song button to open up an Apple Music player and enjoy the song in its entirety. From there, Apple Music subscribers can continue listening to a personalized stream of recommended songs.

Built using Apple’s MusicKit, full-length song playback takes place on Apple Music, so streams are paid within the Apple Music service, supporting artists and rights holders while giving fans a smooth, uninterrupted experience, according to Apple Music’s Ole Obermann.

TikTok and Apple Music are also introducing Listening Party, a new feature designed to bring artists and fans together around music. Listening Party creates a shared environment where fans can listen to songs from their favorite artists in real time, interact with each other, and engage directly with the artist during the session. Obermann says it offers a new, more social way to experience music while deepening the connection between artists and their communities.

Play Full Song and Listening Party are rolling out worldwide over the weeks ahead.

