The Mimms Museum of Technology and Art (Mimms Museum), a nonprofit metro Atlanta attraction and home to one of the world’s largest collections of digital-era artifacts and technology-inspired artwork, has announced the 2026 inductees into its Hall of Fame: Dr. Gilbert F. Amelio and Randy Wigginton.

The technology pioneers will be honored at the museum’s BYTE26 Gala, which will also mark the debut of iNSPIRE: Fifty Years of Innovation from Apple, a new exhibition celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apple and the company’s enduring impact on modern computing.

“Gil Amelio and Randy Wigginton represent the kind of visionaries our Hall of Fame was created to recognize.” said Lonnie Mimms, founder and board chair at Mimms Museum. “Their work helped shape the personal computing revolution and laid the foundation for technologies that continue to influence our world today. We are honored to celebrate their achievements and lasting contributions through this recognition.”

The 2026 Hall of Fame Inductees Include (with their Mimms descriptions):

Dr. Gilbert F. Amelio, Tech Catalyst Award

Known as one of the original figures of Silicon Valley, Dr. Amelio is a renowned technology executive and physicist who has played a key role in shaping the semiconductor and computing industries. As CEO of Apple in 1996, he guided the company through a critical period, stabilizing its finances, streamlining operations, and initiating the strategic acquisition of NeXT, a move that brought Steve Jobs back to Apple and helped lay the groundwork for the company’s extraordinary resurgence. Through decades of leadership, he has combined deep technological expertise with strategic vision to drive innovation and advance the evolution of modern computing. As the 2026 recipient of the Tech Catalyst Award, Amelio is recognized for his pivotal role in accelerating technological progress and shaping the trajectory of modern computing.

Randy Wigginton, Heatherington Award for Technological Innovation

Randy Wigginton is a pioneering software engineer and one of Apple’s earliest employees, joining the company in 1976 as the sixth employee. Working alongside Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, he helped develop software for the Apple II, including contributions to Applesoft BASIC and the system’s disk operating capabilities. Wigginton later played a role in the development of the original Macintosh and authored MacWrite, one of the first Macintosh word-processing applications. Over a decades-long career in technology, he has applied his expertise in software engineering, systems reliability, and infrastructure across several leading technology companies, helping shape foundational tools and platforms that influenced modern computing. As the recipient of the Heatherington Award for Technological Innovation, Wigginton is recognized for his early and lasting contributions to personal computing and software engineering.

Amelio and Wigginton will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame at Mimms Museum’s annual fundraising gala, BYTE26, on Saturday, March 21. The event brings together technology leaders, innovators, and museum supporters to celebrate the pioneers, engineers, and visionaries who have shaped the digital age. This year’s gala will also feature the unveiling of iNSPIRE: Fifty Years of Innovation from Apple, a new exhibition exploring the impact of Apple as the company marks its 50th anniversary.

To learn more about the Mimms Museum, visit MimmsMuseum.org. For museum updates and events, follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

