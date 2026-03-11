Global smartphone production reached 337 million units in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, rising 2.7% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ)

This and was supported by strong shipments of Apple’s new iPhone lineup, according to TrendForce’s latest insights into the smartphone industry. For the full year, both Apple and Samsung each produced nearly 240 million units, tying for the top position in global smartphone production, notes the research group.

In 2025, the iPhone 17 series benefited from well-positioned retail pricing to deliver strong market performance, says TrendForce. Apple’s smartphone production in 4Q25 hovered around 8.7 million units, representing more than 50% QoQ growth and marking a new quarterly record. If Apple adopts a more aggressive pricing strategy in 2026, it could help sustain both production and sales momentum, says TrendForce.

Samsung produced approximately 58.2 million smartphones in 4Q25, an 11.1% annual increase.

TrendForce says the smartphone market in the first half of 2025 benefited from China’s subsidy programs, while the second half of the year was supported by the traditional seasonal peak, bringing total production to approximately 1.254 billion units, up 2.5% year-over-year (YoY).

Looking ahead to 2026, surging memory prices are expected to increase smartphone production costs significantly. As a result, global smartphone output is projected to decline at least 10% YoY to around 1.135 billion units. Trendforce says smartphone brands will face a difficult choice between raising prices to preserve margins or lowering specifications to sustain shipment volumes, with the entry-level segment expected to bear the brunt of the impact.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related