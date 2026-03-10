The pros behind the lens for Apple TV’s “The Studio” were named Camera Operator of the Year in TV by the Society of Camera Operators on Saturday.

“F1” and “Severance” pros were also nominated, but didn’t win. The awards honor the craft of camera operation and celebrate the role camera operators and crews play in storytelling. You can find a complete list of winners here.

