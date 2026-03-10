Jeff Daniels has joined the upcoming fifth season of Apple TV’s drama series “The Morning Show,” headlined and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

In a major recurring role, he will play Lukas, a self-made billionaire and founder of a well-known investment firm, reports Deadline. In addition to Witherspoon and Aniston, Daniels joins a returning cast that includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm.

Daniels is a two-time Emmy winner for “The Newsroom” and “Godless.” He’s been recurring on another Apple TV series, the comedy “Shrinking,” where he plays Jimmy’s (Jason Segel) dad.

