The German Association of the Branded Goods Industry and various other group want Apple to be forced to change its App Tracking Transparency rules, reports Reuters (a subscription is required to read the article).

Apple has made some changes to appease them, but German trade associations say they aren’t enough. Last December the tech giant said it had agreed to make changes to the text and formatting of the consent prompt (ATT) at the regulator’s request, “while maintaining core user benefits.”

In November 2025 the the Bundeskartellamt antitrust group in Germany issued its “preliminary legal assessment” that alleged Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature only applied to third-party apps and not Apple’s own, which violated antitrust policy.

Apple introduced the App Tracking Transparency Framework for third-party apps with its updates iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 and tvOS 14.5 in April 2021. ATT allows you to choose whether an app can track your activity across other companies’ apps and websites for the purposes of advertising or sharing with data brokers. Starting with iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5, apps must ask for permission before tracking your activity across other companies’ apps and websites.

Tracking occurs when information that identifies you or your device collected from an app is linked with information that identifies you or your device collected on apps, websites and other locations owned by third parties for the purposes of targeted advertising or advertising measurement, or when the information collected is shared with data brokers.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related