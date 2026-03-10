“The Oner” episode of Apple TV’s “The Studio” won the trophy for best “Episode of a Half-Hour Series” at the 2026 ASC Awards by the American Society of Cinematographers.

The awards celebrate the year’s best in cinematography in seven categories spanning feature films, TV, documentaries and music videos. You can find a complete list of winners here.

“The Studio” has won multiple awards this year. The comedy has been renewed for a second season. The first season is now streaming on Apple TV.

