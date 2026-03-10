Apple has released a new software update, macOS 26.3.2, an over-the-air update only for the new MacBook Neo.

According to the release notes, the update focuses on bug fixes. This means MacBook Neo will have a software update ready on day one — that day being Wednesday when the budget laptop is due to begin arriving in purchasers’ hands.

The MacBook Neo starts at US$599 and $499 for education. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options, and accessories are available at apple.com/mac.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related