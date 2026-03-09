Anthropic is suing the Department of Defense over a supply-chain-risk designation. And Apple would, I think, find this a good move.

Anthropic PBC is an American artificial intelligence company headquartered in San Francisco. It has developed a family of large language models named Claude.

The Claude chatbot developer says the Trump administration overstepped by escalating a contract dispute into a federal ban on the company’s technology,” reports Wired.

“The Pentagon formally sanctioned Anthropic last week, capping a weeks-long, publicly aired disagreement over limits on use of its generative AI technology for military applications such as autonomous weapons.

“We do not believe this action is legally sound, and we see no choice but to challenge it in court,” Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei wrote in a blog post on Thursday.”

The lawsuit, which was filed in a federal court in California, requested that a judge reverse the designation and stop federal agencies from enforcing it. “The Constitution does not allow ​the government to wield its enormous power to punish a company for its protected speech,” Anthropic said in the filing. “Anthropic turns to the judiciary as a last resort to vindicate its rights and halt the Executive’s unlawful campaign of retaliation.”

Anthropic is also seeking a temporary restraining order to continue its government sales. The company proposed that the government respond to that request by 9 pm Pacific on Wednesday and that a judge hold a hearing on the issue on Friday.”

Last week Apple, Google, and other tech companies ent a letter warning the US Department of Defense (DoD) about Anthropic’s supply-chain risk designation, reported Reuters (you’ll need a subscription to read the article).

They say US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s declaring the AI company a supply-chain risk creates uncertainly for companies that could threaten the military’s access to the best products and services.

“We are concerned by recent reports regarding the Department of War’s consideration of imposing a supply chain risk designation in response to a procurement dispute,” the letter from the Information Technology Industry Council, whose members include Apple, Amazon, and Nvidia.

