Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of March 2-6.

° Apple has announced the iPhone 17e equipped with the latest-generation A19 processor.

° Apple has announced the new iPad Air featuring M4 and more memory.

° Apple hopes the budget Mac laptop will convince Windows and Chromebook users to switch.

° If we ever see an “iPad Fold” it probably won’t be for another four years or longer.

° Don’t expect to see an iPad Pro with a M6 processor before early 2027.

° Apple has asked Google to investigate setting up servers in its data centers to run a future version of Siri powered by Gemini.

° Australia’s Internet regulator wants Apple to block AI apps under its new age verification rules.

° Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation have announced Bad that Bunny’s Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performance shattered global viewership, drawing 4.157 billion views in 24 hours across global broadcast, YouTube, and social platforms.

° Apple has announced the new MacBook Air with a M5 processor and expanded AI capabilities.

° Apple has announced its M5 Pro and M5 Max chips that are built using a new Apple-designed Fusion Architecture.

° Apple has debuted new MacBook Pros with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors.

° Apple has announced a new family of displays: an updated Studio Display and a new Studio Display XDR.

° The Roku streaming platform has announced the launch of Apple TV on The Roku Channel in the U.S.

° Apple’s board of directors and execs are being sued for allowing anti-competitive conduct.

° A highly sophisticated set of iPhone hijacking techniques has likely infected tens of thousands of phones or more.

° iPhone sales in the MEA grew 22% annually as of the fourth quarter of 2025.

° Apple has unveiled the MacBook Neo, an all-new laptop with a starting price of US$599.

° Apple has released macOS 26.3.1, iOS 26.3.1 and iPadOS 26.3.1. According to the company’s release notes, the update adds support for the new Studio Display and Studio Display XDR.

° The TrendForce research group predicts the MacBook Neo will help Apple’s laptop shipments grow 7.7% year-over-year in 2026.

° Apple, Google, and other tech companies have sent a letter warning the US Department of Defense about Anthropic’s supply-chain risk designation.

° Matt Cherniss, head of programming and domestic development, Apple TV, has been named to the 2026 Television Academy Executive Committee.

° Apple and the Sydney Opera House have announced a year-long collaboration.

° The rumored “HomePad” may not arrive until the fall.

