° From ABCNews: John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, talks about the MacBook Neo, rumors that he’s the future CEO of Apple, and more

° From TechRadar: Colleen Novielli, director, Mac Product Marketing at Apple, explains why Apple’s budget laptop is dubbed the “MacBook Neo.”

° From The MacObserver: Apple launched the new MacBook Neo, and if you buy it in the UK or most EU countries, you will not get a power adapter in the box. Apple’s online store listings in markets such as Germany, France, Italy, and Spain show the charger as an optional add-on.

° From Macworld: The MacBook Neo is surprisingly cheap, but the low price brings some sacrifices. Here’s what matters and what doesn’t.

° From Cult of Mac: Don’t underestimate it: MacBook Neo packs surprising performance.

° From MacRumors: Apple this week unveiled seven products, ranging from the iPhone 17e to the MacBook Neo, but new Apple TV and HomePod mini models were not among them. Here’s why.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s week of launches has seen it update its iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and displays, but only some updates are stand-outs while the rest are trivial.

° From MacVoices Live!: The MacVoices panel tackles rising RAM and storage prices and what shortages could mean for upcoming Apple devices.

